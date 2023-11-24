Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old St. Johns man died after a crash on Nov. 22.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on Business-127 near Chadwick Road in Olive Township, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

A southbound pickup truck driven by a 51-year-old male from Dewitt was rear-ended by a southbound SUV driven by the 33-year-old St. Johns area man, deputies said.

The SUV crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit two northbound vehicles, the investigation shows.

A pickup truck was driven by a 22-year-old woman from the Laingsburg area and the other SUV was driven by a 45-year-old woman from the St. Johns area.

Two passengers from the pickup truck that was initially reared and two passengers from the northbound SUV were taken to Sparrow Hospital.

Two occupants of the northbound pickup truck were treated at the scene.

The 33-year-old St. Johns area man in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The crash is under investigation.