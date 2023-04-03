Man dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting at Ford Wayne Integral Stamping and Assembly Plant

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police were forced to shoot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at the Ford Wayne Integral Stamping and Assembly Plant on Saturday.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on April 1 at the facility, located at 37500 Van Born Road in Wayne. Wayne Police say they received multiple 911 calls from the plant, reporting that the man had a gun.

When officers arrived, they found the man outside an employee entrance area and repeatedly commanded him to show his hands, and the man responded by showing a gun. He was then repeatedly told to put down the weapon.

The man then allegedly pointed his gun at them, and one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the suspect. According to Michigan State Police, six officers were at the scene, and one officer fired his gun once. No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect was immediately detained, and first aid was rendered. He was taken to a local hospital and was initally listed in critical condition, but in update state police said he succumbed to his injuries following surgery.

MSP released an update and identified the man as Zachery Scott Polk, a 53-year-old Michigan native who had been living in Ohio.

Police say a preliminery investigation indicates that Polk may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.

State police is handling the investigation, which is standard procedure for any officer involved shooting.