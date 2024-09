Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 80-year-old man died on Friday after he was unresponsive in a canal behind his home in Harrison Township.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 41000 block of Bayhaven Drive at about 11:23 a.m. for a missing person.

Deputies found the man and performed CPR. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.