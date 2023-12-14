Man dies after being shot by deputies in Oakland County, sheriff's office says

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man died after being shot by deputies on Dec. 13, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were on patrol in the Pontiac division of North Astor Street and North Pike Street.

Around 9 p.m., deputies saw a person driving a silver four-door Sedan that was suspected to be involved in an incident at Carriage Circle Apartment Complex last weekend where shots were fired, the sheriff's office said.

A traffic stop was initiated and deputies approached the driver for questioning, investigation shows.

The man fled the scene at a high speed while being questioned, according to deputies.

Deputies returned to their patrol vehicle, initiated a pursuit, and hit the Sedan, making it stop near the area of Westway and Benson Street, the sheriff's office said.

When the Sedan stopped, the man exited, turned towards the deputies with a two-handed posture, and deputies shot the man, the sheriff's office said.

Responding deputies tried to save the man and requested EMS, investigators said.

Once EMS arrived, they took the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Crime Lab Technicians arrived to process the scene once it was secured.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

Additional information is expected to be released once the investigation is completed, the sheriff's office said.