Man dies after hours-long standoff with police on Detroit's west side, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A man has died hours after he barricaded himself inside a home on Monday in Detroit.

Detroit police say the incident happened in the 9100 block of Carlin Street. Sometime after 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the lower half of their body. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police that a man fired shots and then ran into a house, where he barricaded himself.

Police say after hours of Detroit police's crisis negotiation team attempting to contact the man, the special response team entered the home and found him unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his body. A gun was found near his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.