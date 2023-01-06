Watch CBS News
Police: Man dies after falling between truck and trailer at Warren steel facility

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man has died on Thursday after he fell between a truck and trailer at a Warren steel facility.

The incident happened at the Super Steel Treating Company near Mound Road, south of 10 Mile Road. Firefighters were called to the facility for a trucker who was trapped after falling.

Police say the man was not employed by the company.

He was pronounced dead after he was freed.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 10:58 AM

