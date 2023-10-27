Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect after man critically injured in shooting at Detroit-area apartment complex

By Sara Powers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Southfield apartment complex happened early on Friday, police said.

According to the Southfield Police Department, at about 3:35 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers and fire personnel responded to the parking lot of The Heights of Southfield at 20925 Lahser Road after receiving a report of a person being shot. 

When they arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old Grandville man with multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were conducted at the scene, and then the man was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Detectives are working to locate the suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, reference case number 23-37525, or contact 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous. 

