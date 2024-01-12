Man crashes into Huntington Bank after getting upset with ATM transaction, Livingston County deputies say

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 42-year-old man from Howell crashed into the Huntington Bank on Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township after getting upset when trying to use the ATM, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday morning deputies went to the bank near Latson Road on a report of a vehicle and building crash.

Deputies said a 2020 Honda Passport crashed into the front glass doors of the building and caused damage. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office

Investigation shows the man tried to get money using the ATM drive-through, surveillance video showed the man getting upset during the transaction before driving around the front of the building and crashing into the front doors.

A witness followed the man to a residence on Latson Road where deputies tried to contact him but it was unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

Around 2 p.m., deputies searched the residence and arrested the suspect. He is currently being held at the Livingston County Jail on malicious destruction of property charges and is pending arraignment, the sheriff's office said.

No one was hurt during the incident.