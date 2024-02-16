Store manager charged for allegedly embezzling $750K from Fresh Thyme Market in Troy

(CBS DETROIT) - A Roseville man accused of embezzling $750,000 from the Fresh Thyme Market in Troy is facing multiple charges.

Trevor Beaver, 31, is charged with one count of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, he faces 20 years to life in prison.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Beaver was the manager at the store when he allegedly stole the money from newly installed kiosks between July 2022 and November 2023. Investigators alleged Beaver scheduled himself as the only manager for depositing the cash daily, even when on his off-days.

An audit conducted on the machines in October 2023 revealed missing money from the store and discrepancies between the cash sales and deposits, resulting in about $900,000 lost. About $750,000 of that loss was due to Beaver's theft.

After being confronted, Beaver admitted to embezzlement.

"Retail theft doesn't just impact Michigan businesses, but it hurts consumers when the retailer must raise prices to compensate for lost revenue," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I am grateful for the collaborative work by the FORCE Team, the Michigan State Police, and Fresh Thyme to bring this criminal's conduct to light. As long as this pervasive issue exists, my department's Organized Retail Crime Unit will continue to hold bad actors accountable."

"Businesses of all sizes should be enforcing even the most basic mechanisms for loss prevention. All stores that lack similar protections should heed this warning to protect themselves from falling victim next."