Man charged with carrying 188 bricks of cocaine from Michigan into Canada

Point Edward, Ontario (CBS DETROIT) - A Canadian man was arrested and charged with driving 188 bricks of cocaine from Michigan into Canada across the Blue Water Bridge.

According to the Canadian Border Services Agency, or CBSA, Zenon Bialkowski, 68, was driving a commercial truck across the Blue Water Bridge from Port Huron to Point Edward on Oct. 17. Border officers stopped him in Point Edward for a second examination of his truck. That's when officers noticed inconsistencies in the truck load. They took a closer look at his cargo and found 188 bricks what they believe was cocaine.

Suspected cocaine seized by authorities at the Blue Water Bridge Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

"This seizure is significant." said An Nguyen, District Director, St. Clair District Operations, CBSA "One of our top priorities is keeping harmful goods out of Canada. The CBSA officers involved in this interception displayed exemplary work as their investigative skills led to the end of this smuggling attempt. Our partnership with the RCMP strengthens our commitment to public safety."

Bialkowski is charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was transferred to the custody of Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The case is now in the hands of the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario.