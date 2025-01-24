Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged in stabbing of caseworker in Orion Township

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Afghan refugee allegedly stabs caseworker in Orion Township, sheriff's office says
Afghan refugee allegedly stabs caseworker in Orion Township, sheriff's office says 01:59

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man is charged in connection with the stabbing of a caseworker earlier this week in Orion Township.

Gul Nabi Rahmati, of Dearborn Heights, is charged with assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say on Wednesday, Rahmati went to Zubair Mansuori's home where he allegedly stabbed him multiple times before attempting to attack another man who was trying to help Mansuori.

Rahmati fled the home and later turned himself into Dearborn Heights police.

Prosecutors say both Rahmati and Mansuori are Afghan nationals who legally reside in the United States. Officials say Mansouri works for the nonprofit Samaritas, and Rahmati was his client.

"Zubair Mansuori is the victim of a heinous and seemingly unprovoked attack," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I am committed to bringing his alleged attacker to justice."   

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.