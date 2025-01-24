Man charged in stabbing of caseworker in Orion Township

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man is charged in connection with the stabbing of a caseworker earlier this week in Orion Township.

Gul Nabi Rahmati, of Dearborn Heights, is charged with assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say on Wednesday, Rahmati went to Zubair Mansuori's home where he allegedly stabbed him multiple times before attempting to attack another man who was trying to help Mansuori.

Rahmati fled the home and later turned himself into Dearborn Heights police.

Prosecutors say both Rahmati and Mansuori are Afghan nationals who legally reside in the United States. Officials say Mansouri works for the nonprofit Samaritas, and Rahmati was his client.

"Zubair Mansuori is the victim of a heinous and seemingly unprovoked attack," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I am committed to bringing his alleged attacker to justice."