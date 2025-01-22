Afghan refugee allegedly stabs caseworker in Orion Township, sheriff's office says

Plans to relocate Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum move forward and more top stories

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A caseworker has been hospitalized after authorities say he was stabbed on Wednesday in Orion Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call about a man stabbed multiple times. The sheriff's office said the suspect drove off but was later taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was identified as a refugee from Afghanistan and the caseworker was employed by a company that assists refugees.

Authorities said the victim was taken into surgery. They do not believe anyone else was involved or in danger.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.