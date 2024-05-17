Man charged in shooting that killed 2 women, injured man in Southwest Detroit

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a home in Southwest Detroit that left two women dead and a man injured earlier this month.

Gabriel Kieshaun-Dajuan Toler, 36, of Taylor, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hollie Stoops, 41, of Lincoln Park, and May Hernandez, 28, of Monroe, and one count of assault with intent to murder in the non-fatal shooting of a 33-year-old Taylor man, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

He has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm.

At about 2 p.m. on May 5, Detroit officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of 33rd St after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Hernandez inside the home, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. They also found Stoops dead from gunshot wounds to her head and back.

The 33-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An altercation between Toler and Hernandez escalated, and Toler allegedly fired a gun multiple times, killing the two women and injuring the man before he left the house.

Detroit police investigated and arrested Toler on Tuesday, May 14. He was arraigned and remanded to jail Friday.

Toler's probable cause conference is scheduled for May 28, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for June 3.