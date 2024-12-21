Man, 22, charged in connection with trailer stolen from Michigan ballet company

Man charged in connection with trailer stolen from Michigan ballet company

(CBS DETROIT) — A 22-year-old man is facing two charges in connection with a trailer that was stolen from a ballet company in Canton last month.

Court records show Brandon Keel, from Toledo, Ohio, is charged with one count of Larceny and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property. He was arraigned Thursday at a Wayne County district court..

The Canton Public Safety Department says the trailer, owned by the Plymouth-Canton Ballet Company, was stolen on Nov. 17 on the 8100 block of Ronda Drive. It contained props for the "Nutcracker" play, which was performed by 80 children from 20 local dance studios earlier this month.

A GoFundMe set up shortly after the trailer was stolen raised over $18,000 for the nonprofit.

Police are still searching for the trailer.

Canton police worked with authorities in Plymouth Township, Monroe County and Toledo, Ohio to identify and arrest Keel on Tuesday.

According to court records, his bond is set at $20,000. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The man is facing the same charges in connection with a trailer stolen in Plymouth Township.