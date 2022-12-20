Man charged with killing Macomb County prison inmate, stabbing another

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is facing charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of an inmate in the Macomb Correctional Facility and assaulting another in October, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Michael Ketchum, 45, is facing charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of an inmate in the Macomb Correctional Facility and assaulting another in October. Michigan Department of Corrections

Michael Ketchum, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, a life without parole offense, assault with intent to murder, a life offense and prisoner in possession of a weapon, a five-year offense.

Ketchum is accused of going to breakfast on Oct. 18 and stabbing an inmate eight times in the head and neck.

After that incident, officials discovered Ketchum's cellmate under his bed, strangled, tied up and stabbed to death.

Officials say the inmate who was stabbed survived and Ketchum was moved to a different facility.