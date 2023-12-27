Man barricades himself inside home after shooting stepson, Eastpointe police say

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested for shooting his stepson on Dec. 22 in the 22000 block of Lambrecht, the Eastpointe Police Department said.

The 911 Dispatch Center in Macomb County received a call from a woman, screaming, "He killed my baby."

Officers arrived and saw a man standing over a woman in the front yard, they tried to approach the man but he ran into the house, investigators said.

The woman told police that her husband had shot her 50-year-old son three to four times and that her son was inside the home with her armed husband.

Police surrounded the home with assistance from other police agencies.

Detectives talked to the suspect, who said he would come outside but never did, investigation shows.

Detectives said they figured out where the victim was lying and could hear him breathing heavily.

Police forced their way inside the home, took the victim out, put him in an ambulance, and took him to the hospital, investigation shows.

The victim is listed in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the chest and upper torso area, according to police.

The suspect was upstairs, surrendered to police, and was arrested, the department said.

The suspect was questioned by Eastpointe police where he admitted to shooting his stepson, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information can call 586-445-5100 x1028 or 586-445-5100 x 1038.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is expected to review the case and determine charges.