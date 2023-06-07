Man charged in Frenchtown Township home invasion

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old man is charged in connection with a home invasion in Frenchtown Township last month.

Ryan Eighmey, of Frenchtown Township, was arraigned Tuesday in 1st District Court on home invasion and parole absconding charges.

Ryan Eighmey Monroe County Sheriff's Office

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the 3600 block of Nelson Drive at about 7 p.m. on May 29. Authorities discovered the suspect forced his way into the home and stole multiple pieces of jewelry, according to a press release.

Through surveillance video, investigators identified a person of interest and conducted a search of their home, where they found items that were taken from the victim's home.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Eighmey on Monday and arrested him in Brownstown Township.

"Sheriff [Troy] Goodnough would like to thank the citizens who provided tips leading to the successful apprehension of Mr. Eighmey. Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530," the sheriff's office said in the press release.