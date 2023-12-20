Watch CBS News
Police: Man arrested in fatal shooting of brother in Livonia

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 38-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his 44-year-old brother in Livonia early Wednesday morning.

According to the Livonia Police Department, officers were called to the 20000 block of Melvin Street at about 2 a.m. after a woman called and reported that her boyfriend was shot by his brother. When police arrived, they found the victim lying unconscious in the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim's brother surrendered to police and was taken into custody pending a warrant by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

