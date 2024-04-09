Michigan man charged for allegedly stealing $18K worth of baseball trading cards from Meijer store

James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced, solar eclipse timelapse and more top stories

Wixom Police Department

WIXOM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old man is arrested after police say he allegedly stole $18,000 worth of baseball trading cards from a Meijer store in Wixom.

Daniel Glenn Jackson, of Farmington Hills, is charged with one count of stealing and concealing stolen property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. He was arraigned and received a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

The Wixom Police Department was called to the store at about 10:30 a.m. on April 4 for a serial retail fraud suspect who would try to steal a large amount of trading cards.

Police said Jackson was arrested as he left the store. Investigators found trading cards in Jackson's vehicle estimated to be worth about $18,000.