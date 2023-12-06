Man arrested for alleged drunken driving, hit-and-run crash in Livingston County

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a drone helped police locate and arrest a 35-year-old Canton man accused of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash in Livingston County.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of Kensington and Stobart roads Tuesday afternoon for a two-vehicle crash.

While heading to the scene, callers reported seeing the at-fault driver running into a wooded area.

Authorities were able to find the suspect hiding behind a trailer near a home. At that time, they spotted a vehicle arrive to pick up the suspect. Police stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

They are charged with operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, and failing to stop and identify at the scene of a crash.