Man arrested at Detroit Metro Airport after being caught with child pornography

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Authorities have arrested and charged a man traveling at Detroit Metro Airport for possession and transportation of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, 28-year-old Tyler Minegar from Miami, Florida, is being held without bond in Michigan following a federal court hearing on Sept. 11 in Detroit.

Minegar is charged with possession of child pornography and transportation of child pornography, felonies that could result in a federal prison of more than 20 years if convicted. Minegar was arrested at the end of August at DTW.

According to flight records referenced in the complaint, Minegar was traveling from the Philippines and was headed to Florida. He was flagged by U.S. Customs Border Protection at the airport when he arrived, where he was asked to give up his iPhone and laptop.

During an inspection, officials found photos of child pornography on his phone, along with approximately 80 images and 28 videos on the hard drive of his computer.

The investigation into Minegar started more than a year ago after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to law enforcement in New Jersey, where Minegar was living at the time.

The tip referenced him using an online chatroom to brag about "buying" a 13-year-old girl in the Philippines and having sex with her.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Minegar's attorney, who says she has no comment at this time. He's due back in court on Oct. 29.