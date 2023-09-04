Troy man arrested after riding bike on I-696 with weapons, threatening trooper

(CBS DETROIT) - A 66-year-old Troy man has been arrested after riding his bike on I-696 and threatening a trooper with a metal rod Sunday night.

At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, troopers were dispatched to I-696 near I-75 after receiving a report of a man riding his bike.

The first trooper arrived and made contact with the man near Campbell. The man was not following the trooper's orders and started to move toward her, raising the metal rod he was holding above his head in a threatening manner.

At this point, the trooper called for backup and tried to de-escalate the situation, talking with him and asking him to put the weapon down.

When the sergeant arrived, he also tried to de-escalate the situation. While he was talking with the man, the trooper was able to come from behind the man and take the metal rod from him.

The suspect was arrested without further incident.

When authorities searched the man, they discovered two large butcher knives, one of which he was wearing on his waistband and one in his coat pocket, along with pepper spray.

He is lodged at the Oakland County Jail, pending a prosecutor's review.

"We are extremely proud of the way the trooper and her sergeant were able to de-escalate this situation and take the suspect into custody," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "They were able to take their training and decision making skills to keep this situation from getting worse."