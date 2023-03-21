Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after firing shots at workers removing items from Detroit home during eviction

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say two workers were shot Monday while cleaning out a home during an eviction in Detroit.

According to Detroit police, the shooting happened at about 9:55 a.m. in the 14800 block of Lesure Street. Police say the workers with two bailiffs when someone drove by and fired shots.

Police say both workers were in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested at Eight Mile Road near Capitol Street.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 10:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.