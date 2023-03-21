Man arrested after firing shots at workers removing items from Detroit home during eviction
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say two workers were shot Monday while cleaning out a home during an eviction in Detroit.
According to Detroit police, the shooting happened at about 9:55 a.m. in the 14800 block of Lesure Street. Police say the workers with two bailiffs when someone drove by and fired shots.
Police say both workers were in stable condition.
The suspect was arrested at Eight Mile Road near Capitol Street.
