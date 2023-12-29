Man accused of multiple burglaries in Pontiac arraigned

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect was arraigned for a series of commercial break-ins in the City of Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Beginning on Dec. 26, a total of five businesses in Pontiac were allegedly broken into by Freddie Harrison III, 54, with the same pattern of behavior, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, the surveillance video shows Harrison using an implement to break the windows and enter the businesses while they were closed. Harrison allegedly tried to open the cash registers before leaving.

Detectives recognized similar break-ins to burglaries in 2022.

Comparing the convicted suspect from previous solved burglary cases to the recent burglaries, detectives found out the suspect had just been released from prison.

Detectives said they compared visual evidence of the suspect and identified Harrison.

A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued and within 9 minutes, Harrison was arrested, deputies said.

Harrison was on parole by the Michigan Department of Corrections on Dec. 22 from prior convictions stemming from similar cases and escaped parole on Dec. 25, the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, Harrison's total cash haul from the string of burglaries was less than $500.

Investigators said the total damage caused to the businesses is estimated to be more than $15,000.

Harrison was charged on Thursday with five counts of breaking and entering into a building with intent.

He was arraigned Friday on all charges and his bond was set to $5,000 cash/surety with a GPS tether, deputies said.