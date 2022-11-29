Pontiac man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.

According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without paying.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Inoa in a pickup truck at a nearby Chick-Fil-A drive-thru. Officers pulled in front of the truck, but the defendant backed up over the curb and fled.

Police say, Inoa allegedly intentionally rammed into an officer's vehicle before continuing onto westbound Hall Road.

He then allegedly sped and ran red lights until he crashed into a vehicle going northbound on Van Dyke Avenue.

According to the prosecutor's office, Inoa then fled on foot for a short distance before being arrested by Shelby Township officers.

Police said they found drugs, a machete and merchandise. No injuries were reported but many vehicles were damaged.

"This was a very dangerous situation for our police officers and our community," said Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This blatant disregard for the law has to stop, or innocent lives will be lost. This situation could have been much worse."

Inoa was arraigned on Sunday in front of Magistrate Zemke. The Shelby Township District Court will hold the probable cause conference on Dec.12 and the preliminary examination on Dec. 19.