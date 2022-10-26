Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arraigned in fatal shooting of Lyft driver in Pontiac

/ AP

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Pontiac.

Kemarrie Phillips was arraigned Tuesday on open murder and gun charges, the Oakland County sheriff's office said.

Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was found about 5:15 a.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff's deputies were told that a man was seen running from the site where the Lyft vehicle crashed against a utility pole, about 31 miles (49 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Investigators located Terrell's cellphone and a Lyft app with directions to an address on the northeast side of Pontiac. Phillips was identified as a suspect and later arrested.

He was being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail pending a Nov. 3 probable cause conference and Nov. 10 preliminary examination.

The Associated Press could not determine Tuesday evening if Phillips has an attorney.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:47 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.