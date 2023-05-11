Man arraigned in alleged drunk driving crash that killed 1 in Shelby Township

(CBS DETROIT) - A St. Clair County man is charged in connection with a vehicle crash that killed one person in Shelby Township.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Victor Aguinaga, of Mussey Township, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and open intoxicants.

He was arraigned Thursday and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He is ordered to complete drug and alcohol testing and wear a tether upon release.

On May 9, Aguinaga was driving his Chevy Tahoe on 23 Mile Road near Sabrina Drive when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Kia Sorento, according to a press release. First responders pronounced the driver of that vehicle dead at the scene.

"When an impaired driver causes a fatal traffic accident, it is a senseless and preventable tragedy. Innocent lives are lost, families are shattered and communities are left to grieve. As a prosecutor, it is my duty to hold the responsible party accountable for his actions and seek justice for the victims and their loved ones, said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 25 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for June 1.