Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of sexual assault in Southfield; police searching for more victims

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 17, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 17, 2023 03:56

(CBS DETROIT) - Southfield police are searching for additional victims after a 41-year-old man was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened earlier this year.

Police say Terrance Raines was arrested on Sept. 26 and was arraigned the following day. He received a $75,000 bond and a GPS tether and was ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 24, 2023, according to police

Investigators believe he may have committed other criminal acts. Authorities are asking for anyone who may be a victim to contact the police department's Investigations Division at 248-796-5540.

man-charged-with-csc-in-southfield.jpg
Terrance Raines Southfield Police Department

First published on November 17, 2023 / 10:05 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.