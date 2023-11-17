Man accused of sexual assault in Southfield; police searching for more victims

(CBS DETROIT) - Southfield police are searching for additional victims after a 41-year-old man was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened earlier this year.

Police say Terrance Raines was arrested on Sept. 26 and was arraigned the following day. He received a $75,000 bond and a GPS tether and was ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 24, 2023, according to police

Investigators believe he may have committed other criminal acts. Authorities are asking for anyone who may be a victim to contact the police department's Investigations Division at 248-796-5540.