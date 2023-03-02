Police search for man accused of recording woman in bathroom at Henry Ford College

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to recording a woman in a bathroom at Henry Ford College.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at about 4:05 p.m. in a women's restroom on the third floor of Building G.

Police say the woman reported she saw a white male inside a restroom stall and that he was pointing a video recording device in her direction.

"The woman was able to capture an image of the man as he ran away," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "Our investigators continue to gather details on this concerning incident. It is important that our students feel safe and secure at their learning institutions. I encourage the individual depicted in the photograph to come forward and provide an explanation for his actions."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.