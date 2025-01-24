Man accused of killing retired Detroit police officer to undergo psychiatric exam

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit man charged with the murder of a retired police officer three years ago was back in court Friday morning for a hearing.

Erik Davis is accused of killing retired Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo in 2022. He was also charged in connection to the shootings of two other people.

On Friday in court, Davis' attorney requested his client be referred to a psychologist for a criminal responsibility exam as the next step in this case.

"Because he had a history of being referred for competency and he spent some time at the forensic center being restored for competency, after looking at the case, after doing the preliminary exam, and after having contact with my client, I felt I had a duty to refer him for evaluation for criminal responsibility," said defense attorney Bertram Johnson.

Authorities say three years in June 2022, Davis allegedly killed former Detroit police officer Stefon Hodo during an argument, moved his body, broke into his home and stole the officer's vehicle and handgun.

Two days later, police were called to a home on Ferguson Street where they found two people shot. An investigation led them to the arrest of Davis.

Soon after, a missing persons report was filed by the Detroit Police Department for Hodo. A few weeks later, in July, his lifeless body was found at Stoepel Park in Detroit.

Davis is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree home invasion.

His defense attorney is still combing through the evidence.

"We'll be looking at the evidence very closely to make sure that we have all the evidence," Johnson said.

Davis is due back in court on March 23.