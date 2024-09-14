Detroit man faces charges in 2022 death of former police officer

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2022 death of former Detroit police officer Stefon Hodo.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the man is also facing charges in connection with the shootings of two other people. Both were not fatal.

The prosecutor's office says it's alleged that the man killed Hodo during an argument on June 28, 2022. The man then moved Hodo's body, broke into his home and stole his vehicle and a handgun.

On June 30, 2022, Detroit police went to a residence on the 15300 block of Ferguson Street twice for two separate reports of shootings. The prosecutor's office says police found a 47-year-old man shot in the hand during their second visit to the residence, and earlier, an uninjured 39-year-old woman.

An investigation led by Detroit police resulted in the arrest of the 30-year-old on July 1. More evidence is expected to be placed in court during the preliminary examination, the prosecutor's office said.

The body of Hodo was found on July 14, 2022 at Stoepel Park in Detroit.

"The medical examiner determined that his death was a homicide, caused by multiple sharp force injuries to the head," the prosecutor's office said.

In addition to the murder charge, the 30-year-old faces one count of first-degree home invasion, one count of discharge of a firearm in a building, one count of discharge of a firearm in a building causing serious impairment, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.