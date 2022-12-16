Watch CBS News
Police investigate after finding 66-year-old man fatally shot in Hamtramck

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Hamtramck Police Department is investigating after they found a 66-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound in Hamtramck on Friday, Dec. 16.

Police say at about 11 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Caniff and Saint Aubin Streets.

When they arrived, they discovered a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper leg.

According to police, this was an accidental, self-inflicted discharge. At this time, evidence indicates that the man may have accidentally discharged the weapon as he was removing it from the holster while sitting in his vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the incident and say there doesn't appear to be a threat to the public.

