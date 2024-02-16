Malik Hall and Michigan State Spartans host Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

Michigan State faces the Michigan Wolverines after Malik Hall scored 29 points in Michigan State's 80-72 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines have gone 5-7 in home games. Michigan gives up 79.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Spartans are 8-6 in conference play. Michigan State scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Michigan's average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS

Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Tyson Walker is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.