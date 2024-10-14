Make-A-Wish surprises young patient at University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Make-A-Wish Michigan surprised 6-year-old Simone on Monday with a trip of a lifetime.

The surprise ceremony took place in the lobby at Mott, where members of her family and care team lined the sides of a long blue carpet before she found out she was going to Disney World.

Sherri Collins, the Chief Diversity and Engagement Officer at Make-A-Wish Michigan, made the announcement with Disney princesses by Simone's side.

"We find ourselves here, and it's just amazing," said Simone's dad, Brandon Bedinger. "Happy to see her happy."

"When she started waving, I was trying to hold back tears," said Simone's mom, Hannah Bedinger. "Just because having this special moment, you know, going to Disney is special, but this just sends it over the top for me."

"Simone has spent most of her life in and out of C.S. Mott Children's Hospital," said Luanne Thomas Ewald, chief operating officer at CS Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital.

"Three heart surgeries, multiple appointments. And so, today is a celebration of Simone and everything that she's been through and everything she's accomplished in her short six years."

Simone and her parents will travel to Disney World in one week right after her seventh birthday.

She told CBS News Detroit that she's most excited to meet Moana.