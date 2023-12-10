Watch CBS News
Main Street road closure expected due to holiday festivities in Rochester

By Gabrielle Dawson

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A road closure is expected due to festivities in Rochester.

Main Street from Second to University will be closed from 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday for caroling in the city, Rochester police said. 

The holiday festivities are to include:

  • live entertainment 
  • ugly sweater contest 
  • giant Christmas tree
  • caroling 

All of the festivities will be on Main Street with the backdrop of the "Big, Bright, Light Show", according to the department. 

