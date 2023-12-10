Main Street road closure expected due to holiday festivities in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A road closure is expected due to festivities in Rochester.
Main Street from Second to University will be closed from 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday for caroling in the city, Rochester police said.
The holiday festivities are to include:
- live entertainment
- ugly sweater contest
- giant Christmas tree
- caroling
All of the festivities will be on Main Street with the backdrop of the "Big, Bright, Light Show", according to the department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.