Main Street road closure expected due to holiday festivities in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A road closure is expected due to festivities in Rochester.

Main Street from Second to University will be closed from 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday for caroling in the city, Rochester police said.

The holiday festivities are to include:

live entertainment

ugly sweater contest

giant Christmas tree

caroling

All of the festivities will be on Main Street with the backdrop of the "Big, Bright, Light Show", according to the department.