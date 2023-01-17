Madonna announces stop in Detroit for 40th anniversary celebration tour

(CBS DETROIT) - For the last four decades, music icon Madonna has released hit songs and performed in many places. To celebrate her years in the music industry, the Queen of Pop announced "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," on Tuesday with a stop in Detroit.

The concert will be at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Little Caesars Arena. The tour will feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue).

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Madonna has just announced ‘The Celebration Tour’: 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!!



⭐ Watch the tour announcement video: https://t.co/e5BKBi8lvj

⭐ Full tour itinerary and ticket info: https://t.co/SMg2SqwAbk#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/cgvbJJxI7t — Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2023

Madonna released a video on Tuesday announcing her tour, featuring several notable celebs Amy Schumer, Lil' Wayne, Jack Black, Jude Apatow, Eric André, Diplo Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owns and Meg Stalter.

The video, which nods to her film "Truth or Dare," ends with Schumer daring the singer to go on tour and perform 40 years of her greatest hits.

The global tour kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15, ending on Dec. 1 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.