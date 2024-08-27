Madison Heights police warn of scammer posing as police department

Heat advisory for Metro Detroit, Trump and Vance in Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Madison Heights Police Department is warning residents of a scam caller pretending to be with the department.

Police say they've received three complaints from people about the scam. The suspects are spoofing the department's phone number, 248-585-2100.

The caller tells the victim they missed court and have a warrant for their arrest, the department says. The victim is then told to go to a 7-Eleven convenience store and get a payment voucher and meet the caller at the police station parking lot.

Madison Heights police say they will never call people asking for payment vouchers or money with threats of being arrested.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be the Madison Heights Police Department, don't give out any information over the phone. Police ask that you call the department at 248-585-2100 to verify the validity of the call and make a report if it's determined to be a scam.

If you have any information about this scam, call Detective Lieutenant David Koehler at 248-837-2732 or the Madison Heights Police Department.

In April, Madison Heights police warned of a scammer pretending to be an officer and threatening action.