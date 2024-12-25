Detroit-area man, 60, dies after found unresponsive; One person taken into custody

Three hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in Oxford, Woman arrested in Detroit homicide, and more top stories

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating "suspicious circumstances" surrounding a Michigan man's death after he was found unresponsive on Christmas Eve.

At about 7:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Madison Heights police and fire departments responded to the 26000 block of Dequindre where they found the 60-year-old victim, later identified as Robert Cavanaugh. Police determined that Cavanaugh suffered from blunt force trauma, according to a news release.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested one person in connection with Cavanaugh's death.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family during this tragic time," Madison Heights police said in the news release.

The investigation is pending the official cause of death from the medical examiner. The case will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Strongarone at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.