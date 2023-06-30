Watch CBS News
Madison Heights man charged with pointing laser beam at Michigan State Police helicopter

(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Madison Heights man has been charged with pointing a laser beam at a Michigan State Police helicopter while it was patrolling in May. 

It is alleged that Douglas Alan Fleury pointed a laser at an MSP helicopter on the night of May 16, 2023.

He's charged with one felony count of flying a beam of light or energy aimed at a plane or train. If convicted, Fleury faces no more than five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. 

Threats involving aircraft and laser pointers are on the rise. 

Since 2013, the number of incidents has nearly tripled, according to the Government Accountability Office's website.

"Pointing a laser at any moving vehicle is extremely dangerous," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Criminal charges are necessary when someone recklessly endangers the lives of others."  

