Macomb Township man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities arrested a 33-year-old man after he fled the scene of an alleged domestic violence situation over the weekend in Macomb Township.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office was called to a home at about 3:36 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies found the victim with a lip laceration, ligature marks on their neck, and bruising on their head. The victim was also in and out of consciousness, the sheriff's office said. 

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Deputies located and arrested the suspect following an investigation. He is charged with assault with intent to maim, assault with intent to do great bodily harm - less than murder by strangulation, and aggravated domestic violence.

