Macomb man on mission to raise money for firefighters battling cancer

(CBS DETROIT) - Those who know him call him crazy.

"They call me the crazy guy because, for four days, I'll walk 140 miles across the state of Michigan to bring awareness and funds to these firefighters," Joseph Warne of Macomb says.

By day, he serves as a Macomb Township firefighter, but by night, he is the founder of Neighbors United, a nonprofit that helps folks like Dearborn Battalion Chief Ryan Phipps fight cancer.

"I'm a two-time cancer survivor. It was an overwhelming response from me when Joe showed up at my door. I was in the middle of battling cancer at the time, going through chemo and radiation, and he actually showed up at my door with a check," Phipps says.

In 2019, Warne began an event called "Walk For The Red" through Neighbors United, a 140-mile walk stretching across the state of Michigan to help bring awareness to the number one killer for firefighters...cancer.

From medical expenses to filling their tanks, Warne says his mission is to lighten the burden on firefighter families, even if it means giving them money to make some lasting memories.

"Even though they are fighting fire, some of them don't even have money for gas. Some of them need to pay for hotel stays because their chemo is two to three hours away. And some of them need that last memory with their family because they only six months to live," Warne says.

At this time, Phipps says the number of firefighters diagnosed with cancer in Michigan has doubled from 26 in 2022 to 52 in 2023.

"They are taking the PFAS away from the foam that actually causes cancer. That was our firefighter foam for years and years, and now they are just realizing that it causes cancer," Phipps says.

But thanks to people like Warne and now Phipps, they continue to put new life into firefighters and their families, letting them know their fight won't be fought alone.

"Firefighters don't ever ask for help, never. And now we are asking for help," Phipps says.

In 2022, $125,000 was raised to help firefighters battling cancer. This year, Warne says he hopes to raise at least double that amount with $250,000 to account for the Michigan firefighters battling cancer, who have also doubled in size.

To donate or to learn more about Walk For The Red, click here.

Folks can also show their support by buying a t-shirt at the Dearborn Fire Department located at 3750 Greenfield Rd, Dearborn, MI.