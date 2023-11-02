Macomb County man charged with operating while intoxicated in fatal rear-end crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 28-year-old Macomb County man has been charged in connection to a rear-end crash that killed another driver, officials announced.

Jake Klein was charged with operating while intoxicated, a 15-year felony, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Klein was allegedly driving while intoxicated in Mt. Clemens when he rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle died from the injuries they sustained in the crash.

He was arraigned and given a $25,000 personal bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13.

"In the aftermath of a fatal collision, we stand as advocates for the victim," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "When a drunk driver steals a life, we prosecute for the ones who will never return home and we strive to bring closure to those whose lives have been forever altered."