Macomb County woman wins $925K from what she thought was a non-winning Michigan Lottery ticket

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old Macomb County woman was shocked after what she thought was a non-winning Michigan Lottery ticket was a $925,434 winning ticket.

The player, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased her winning Super Lucky 7s Fast Cash ticket on Nov. 16 at Romeo Vandyke Liquor at 70951 Van Dyke in Romeo.

"Every few weeks, me and my husband will go to the store and buy a bunch of tickets and then come home and scratch them off," said the player. "While we were at the store, I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was getting close to $1 million, so I bought a few Fast Cash tickets. When we got home, I looked over the Fast Cash ticket and thought it was a non-winner, but I scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app to be sure. When the amount of $925,434 came up on the screen, I thought something was wrong with the scanner. I looked the ticket over again and when I saw I really did win, I was mind-blown!"

She recently claimed her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her car and save the rest for retirement.

Fast Cash games range from $2 to $20 per play and offer a progressive jackpot. Every ticket gives every player the chance to win part or all of the jackpot.