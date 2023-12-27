Macomb County woman wins $150K from Michigan Lottery online game

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County woman won $150,000 the first time she played the Michigan Lottery's Cashword instant game online.

The lucky 25-year-old player decided to stay anonymous.

"I had never played Lottery games online before, but I decided to try out the Cashword game while on MichiganLottery.com one day," the player said. "After a few plays the amount of $150,000 came up on the screen with fireworks and I instantly started hyperventilating from shock and excitement! I still can't believe that I won my very first time playing online."

The player also said she graduated from college last week and plans to pay off her student loans with her winnings.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players could win up to $2.1 million instantly from online games. There are more than 200 games on the website, with plays that range from five cents to $50.