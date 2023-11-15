Macomb County woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed person in wheelchair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County woman is accused of drunk driving and killing a person who was trying to cross the street in a wheelchair, officials said.

Darci Repine, 42, of Harper Woods, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, a 15-year felony, in connection to the incident that happened on Sunday, Nov. 12, in Harrison Township.

It is alleged that Repine was operating a vehicle while intoxicated when she hit a person in a wheelchair who was crossing Metro Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Repine was arraigned and given a $50,000 personal bond.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27.

"When someone drives under the influence and takes an innocent life, we will seek accountability for those actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.