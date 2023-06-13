VIDEO: Suspect uses counterfeit cash to buy $1K in gift cards from Macomb County 7-Eleven
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who purchased $1,000 in gift cards with counterfeit cash from a 7-Eleven store in Harrison Township.
The sheriff's office says that on Wednesday, June 7, the owner of the 7-Eleven reported that a man went into the store to purchase $1,000 in gift cards and used counterfeit bills for a portion of the purchase.
Video footage from inside the 7-Eleven shows the man wearing a gray jersey with the number 1, gray shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Macomb County Detective Stone by calling 586-307-9379 or emailing anthony.stone@macombcountymi.gov.
