Macomb County sheriff: 3 women arrested for human trafficking ring

(CBS DETROIT) - Three women have been charged in connection with a prostitution ring in numerous cities across Metro Detroit.

Officials say Lori Cai of Troy, Shuying Ding, of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Xiaohong Ban, of Chicago, ran multiple massage parlors that were allegedly offering sexual solicitation.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the three women are accused of running a prostitution and human trafficking ring in massage parlors and homes.

"During the course of this investigation a total of 42 search warrants were completed to aid in this investigation," Wickersham said.

Wickersham said the women who were trafficked did not have their own transportation and were rotated between massage parlors and homes.

During a news conference at the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Wickersham along with Prosecutor Peter Lucido and other law enforcement agencies mentioned several locations that were raided.

The locations include massage parlors in Livonia, Shelby Township, Fraser, and Mt. Clemens.

Sheriff Wickersham also said a tip led investigators to online sites where women solicited online for sex. That investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects and also said this investigation is still just the beginning.

"There is still a lot to do."