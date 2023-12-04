Macomb County opens new Sheriff Marine Division headquarters along Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County officials celebrated the opening of its news Sheriff Marine Division headquarters along Lake St. Clair.

The headquarters replaces the original facility that was constructed nearly 50 years ago in Harrison Township. The building had not been upgraded since 1985.

According to a press release, the 14,000-square-foot building includes administrative officers, dispatch, locker rooms, a boat garage with five adjustable boat wells, a maintenance garage with dive team facilities, an emergency generator, and a lightning-protecting system.

Construction on the $10.4 million project began in summer 2022.

"After many years of envisioning this project, and more than a year of construction, I am pleased to officially open the new Macomb County Sheriff Marine Division Headquarters here along Lake. St. Clair," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel in a written statement.

"This team plays a vital role in keeping our community safe, and their facilities need to reflect that responsibility. So today I'm proud to stand in this building that is now equipped with the right tools and technology to ensure the Sheriff's Office can do its job, which is to protect and serve the citizens of our region."

The Sheriff Marine Division was launched in 1956 to promote water safety on the lake as the population increased in the area. In addition to its staff, the division has 76 volunteer marine safety officers.

"With over 30 miles of frontage on Lake St. Clair and numerous smaller lakes and waterways, Macomb County has countless recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. Along with the fun and enjoyment, however, comes a profound responsibility to safeguard those on the water, while also helping secure our borders, and provide free boater-safety instruction," Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement.

"This new boathouse provides the men and women of the Sheriff's Office, who have dedicated their professional lives to public service, an updated facility, and cutting-edge tools and technology, to better protect our community."