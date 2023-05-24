Macomb County man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man is $150,000 richer after winning a Powerball prize.

Burke Surratt, 66, of Clinton Township, bought his winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery's website.

To Surratt, the win was a surprise.

"I like playing Powerball and Mega Millions, and I usually purchase my tickets online," Surratt said. "I got an email from the Lottery one day informing me that I had won a prize. I logged in to my account and my heart dropped when I saw a $150,000 prize pending. It was shocking! Me and my wife called our family right away to tell them the big news."

Surratt has claimed his prize from the Michigan Lottery headquarters, but he hasn't spent any of it. He says he will save all the winnings.

The last time anyone won the big Powerball prize was on April 19, pushing the current jackpot to $190 million.