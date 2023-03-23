Macomb County man found guilty of sexually assaulting girlfriend's daughter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man was convicted of charges related to physically and sexually assaulting his girlfriend's daughter over a five-year period.

Charles Wayne Francisco, 39, was found guilty of the following charges:

First-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, defendant 17 or older (Life felony)

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old (15-year felony)

Absconding (Four-year felony)

Tampering with an electronic monitoring device (Two-year felony)

Aggravated Indecent Exposure (Two-year high court misdemeanor)

Domestic violence (93-day misdemeanor)

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the jury convicted Francisco of all charges in just 40 minutes.

The prosecutor's office says Francisco sexually and physically assaulted his girlfriend's daughter from when she was six years old until she was 11 years old.

He was charged and arraigned, and while out on bond, he cut off his tether and absconded for three and a half months.

Officials say he was previously convicted of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2004. As a habitual fourth offender, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in the Macomb Department of Corrections and a mandatory lifetime tether.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

"Thank you to the Warren Police Department for their commitment in investigating this matter," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This type of behavior has absolutely no place in a civilized society and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent in Macomb County."